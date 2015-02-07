Hard Copy Locations:
Address: 1500 South Wells Avenue, Reno, NV 89502
Phone:(775) 786-8788
Los Caporales Supermarket
Address: 1621 US Highway 50 E, Carson City, NV 89701
Phone:(775) 885-6900
April Marks Nevada Hispanic Safety Month
Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section announces plans for a month-long event to promote Hispanic safety in the workplace
For the 12th consecutive year, the Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations has designated April as Hispanic Safety Month.
Nationally, the Hispanic workforce experiences a high number of injuries and fatalities on the job. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 789 fatal work injuries involving Hispanic or Latino workers in 2014.
To combat this issue, SCATS provides free workplace safety classes in Spanish upon request throughout the year in Reno, Elko and Las Vegas to educate Nevada’s Hispanic employees about how to remain safe in the workplace.
Spanish classes offered in April include:
• OSHA 10 hr. Construction: April 5-6, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 1301 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson, Nev.
• OSHA 10 hr. Construction: April 26-27, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4600 Kietzke Lane, Suite E-144, Reno, Nev.
For more information as well as descriptions of each class and other health and safety class listings, visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.
With an increase in the Hispanic workforce in Nevada, bilingual safety training is beneficial in further educating the citizens of Nevada. The alarming number of workplace injuries and illness to the Hispanic workforce calls for a greater emphasis on the importance of safe working practices. Promoting safety through constant diligence and attention to hazards in the workplace, employers and employees may be instrumental in the efforts of providing a safe working environment.
For additional information about Nevada Hispanic Safety Month, call 877.472.3368 or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.
